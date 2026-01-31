CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 | csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination on the official website of NTA CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The scorecards were issued once the final keys were determined and the challenge questions submitted by applicants via the official portal were reviewed.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025: How to download?

To download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 scorecards, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CSIR UGC NET December 2025 scorecard” link.

Step 3: After this, on the login page, enter the details such as the application number & date of birth and then submit

Step 4: Now, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the CSIR UGC NET December result 2025

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Provisional answer key

The tentative answer keys and recorded replies for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam were made available on the official website from December 30, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Applicants were invited to submit challenges during this time. All challenges were examined by subject matter experts, and the final validated answer keys were utilised to create the results and scorecards.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Exam dates

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination was held in computer-based test mode throughout India for five topics. On December 18, 2025, the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was held in two shifts across 220 Indian locations. The test included Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Number of candidates appeared

A total of 2,12,552 individuals enrolled for the exam, with 1,54,080 appearing. The applicants who applied included 1,25,748 females, 86,801 males, and three applicants from the third gender category. There were 93,193 female candidates, 60,886 male applicants, and one-third gender applicants who took the exam.