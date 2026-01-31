 CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

NTA has declared the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 results at csirnet.nta.nic.in after final answer keys were released. The CBT exam was held on December 18, 2025, across 220 centres. Of 2.12 lakh registered candidates, over 1.54 lakh appeared. Scorecards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 | csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination on the official website of NTA CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The scorecards were issued once the final keys were determined and the challenge questions submitted by applicants via the official portal were reviewed.

CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025: How to download?

To download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 scorecards, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western & Central Railway Announce Jumbo Block On Sunday February 1; Check Details
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western & Central Railway Announce Jumbo Block On Sunday February 1; Check Details
NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains
NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To Make Changes
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To Make Changes
Mumbai Police Arrest Navi Mumbai-Based Bar Owner In ATC Personnel Theft–Extortion Case
Mumbai Police Arrest Navi Mumbai-Based Bar Owner In ATC Personnel Theft–Extortion Case

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CSIR UGC NET December 2025 scorecard” link.

Step 3: After this, on the login page, enter the details such as the application number & date of birth and then submit

Step 4: Now, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the CSIR UGC NET December result 2025

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Provisional answer key

Read Also
CUET UG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till February 4; Check Details Here
article-image

The tentative answer keys and recorded replies for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam were made available on the official website from December 30, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Applicants were invited to submit challenges during this time. All challenges were examined by subject matter experts, and the final validated answer keys were utilised to create the results and scorecards.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Exam dates

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination was held in computer-based test mode throughout India for five topics. On December 18, 2025, the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was held in two shifts across 220 Indian locations. The test included Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Number of candidates appeared

A total of 2,12,552 individuals enrolled for the exam, with 1,54,080 appearing. The applicants who applied included 1,25,748 females, 86,801 males, and three applicants from the third gender category. There were 93,193 female candidates, 60,886 male applicants, and one-third gender applicants who took the exam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains
NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To...
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To...
CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
CSIR UGC NET December Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
TN TET Result 2025 Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Paper I & II PDFs Out
TN TET Result 2025 Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Paper I & II PDFs Out
CUET UG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till February 4; Check Details Here
CUET UG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till February 4; Check Details Here