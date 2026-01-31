CUET UG 2026: Registration Date Extended Till February 4; Check Details Here

CUET UG Registration 2026 | cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration period for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Now, applicants can apply till February 7, 2026, on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. This decision has been taken after receiving multiple pleas from contenders.

As per the official public notification, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 03 January 2026 and in response to multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (UG) – 2026, enabling aspiring candidates to apply for the said exam.”

CUET UG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the CUET UG 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, candidates need to log in using their credentials.

Step 3: Next, fill out the details such as personal, academic, and contact and then choose the subjects, courses, and universities.

Step 4: Now, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: During registration, applicants must choose the disciplines, courses, and universities they desire to attend. They can opt for up to five disciplines, including languages and the General Aptitude Test. The fees will be paid based on the chosen option.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Correction window and fee payment

The correction window will be open from February 9 to February 11, 2026, with price payment extended until February 7, 2026.

CURT UG 2026: Exam dates

The NTA announced that the CUET UG 2026 test will be held tentatively between May 11, 2026 and May 31, 2026. The test will be administered in computer-based mode at examination centres in India and 15 overseas cities, allowing candidates greater access.

CUET UG 2026: City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

After this, the NTA will release the city intimation slip, followed by the CUET UG 2026 admit card, on the official portal. Registered applicants will be able to download admit cards a few weeks before the exam, and it is recommended that they double-check data such as the exam date, shift, and designated centre once they are issued.