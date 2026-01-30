 AIIMS INI CET 2026: Registration Date Extended; Apply At aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS has extended the deadline for INI CET January 2026 open round counselling registration and choice filling till 5 pm on February 7, 2026. Seat allotment results will be announced on February 21, with reporting by February 28. The extension allows candidates to modify preferences and make informed decisions. INI CET is the gateway for PG medical admissions at AIIMS and other INIs.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Extended | Canva

AIIMS INI CET Registration 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the deadline for registering and selecting options for the INI CET January 2026 open round counselling. Now, aspirants can do so till 5 p.m. on February 7, 2026. This decision will help students make their decisions and alter their preferences before the open round of seat allocation.

The outcome of the candidates' seat allotment will be publicised on February 21, 2026, and they must report to the institutes by February 28, 2026.

Note: Students who have already filled out their college choices now have the ability to change their choices.

AIIMS INI CET 2026: How to register?

To register for the AIIMS INI CET 2026, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Open Round Counselling 2026” link.

Step 3: Next, login by using the details such as INI CET username and password.

Step 4: Now, check the details, choose courses, arrange the choices in the preferred order, and then submit.

Step 5: Finish the counselling fee payment (if needed).

Step 6: Download the confirmation and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

AIIMS INI CET 2026: How to participate in the open round?

Candidates must sign in to the official INI CET counselling portal using their login details. After reviewing the available courses and institutes, they should fill in their preferences and complete the registration process.

The extended deadline offers relief to aspirants awaiting outcomes of other counselling rounds or those requiring more time to make informed choices.

About the AIMS INI CET 2026

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026 is a national-level exam conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, for admission to postgraduate medical courses. It serves as the single gateway for MD, MS, MDS, DM (6 years), and MCh (6 years) programmes offered by AIIMS institutes, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

