NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026 Issued At exams.nta.nic.in/NIFTEE; Exam On February 8

NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/NIFTEE

NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for the NIFT Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 on the official website of NIFTEE at exams.nta.nic.in/NIFTEE or nift.ac.in. The entrance exam for the BDes, MDes, and other design programs is planned for February 8, 2026.

To access the city intimatioon slip, applicants need to enter the details such as application number and password.

NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026: How to download?

To download the NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFTEE at exams.nta.nic.in/NIFTEE or nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the NIFT 2026 city intimation slip link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Now, the City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026

Why is the NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026 issued?

Aspirants are informed that the city intimation slip is not an admit card. It only tells that the city where the exam centre will be located. The city slip allows students to arrange their travel ahead of time. However, it does not specify the exact exam centre address or reporting time.

Scribe information for PwD candidates

According to the official notice, aspirants who fall into the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category and want to employ their own scribe must submit the scribe information online. The deadline to provide these details is till tomorrow, January 31, 2026. The NTA has requested that such candidates upload the requisite documentation by the deadline.

NIFTEE 2026: Admit card

The admission card will be supplied separately soon on the official website. It will include vital information such as the exam centre address, reporting time, exam shift, and directions for applicants. Students must bring the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.