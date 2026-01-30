SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: City Intimation Slip Issued; Here's How To Download

SSC MTS And CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the city intimation slip for the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025 on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The city intimation slip will allow applicants to view the examination city and date, while the admit card will be published separately. Aspirants might choose their chosen exam slot between January 16 and January 25, 2026, after which the commission will send the city intimation slip.

SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar Examination 2025: How to download the city intimation slip?

To download the city intimation slip, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC MTS and Havaldar city intimation slip link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to login by using the details such as registration number and password

Step 4: Now, the SSC MTS and Havaldar city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SSC MTS and Havaldar city intimation slip and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the city slip

According to the official schedule, the computer-based exam for SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar will be conducted on February 4, 2026.

Vacancy details

A total of 7,948 positions have been advertised throughout the different ministries, departments, and offices of the Government of India, making it one of the largest recruitment campaigns in Group C. Out of which 6810 positions are for MTS and 1,138 vacancies for Havaldar.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: The minimum educational requirement for all positions is a Class 10 pass from a recognised board.

b. Age limit: The age limit for these vacancies is between 18 and 27. The age is computed based on August 1, 2025, and age relaxation is available for designated categories in accordance with government guidelines.

Selection process

All applicants are required to complete a computer-based examination as part of the selection procedure. Aspirants for the Havaldar position will also have to pass a Physical Efficiency and Physical Standard Test. Male applicants must walk 1,600 metres in 15 minutes, while female candidates must walk one km in 20 minutes.