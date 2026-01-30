 NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Puts Round 3 Choice Filling And Locking On Pause; Check Details Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 choice filling and locking on hold. The earlier schedule issued on January 29 has been withdrawn after MCC received information from the National Medical Commission about a pending matter before the Supreme Court. The revised seat matrix remains applicable once counselling resumes.

MCC NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and locking procedure on hold. Applicants can view the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

In its most recent notice, MCC noted that the previous notice reporting the conclusion of round 3 choice filling had been withdrawn. The committee announced that choice locking for round 3 has been suspended till further notice. According to the official notification, this decision was made after obtaining information from the National Medical Commission (NMC) about a pending matter at the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

The official notice reads, "In supersession of earlier notice posted on 29.01.2026 regarding completion of Choice Filling of Round-3 of PG Counselling 2025, it is informed that the Choice Locking for Round-3 has been put on hold till further notice, in view of information received from National Medical Commission (NMC) about pending matter in Hon’ble Supreme Court of India."

About earlier schedule

The earlier schedule has now been withdrawn. In a notice issued on January 29, 2026, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had informed candidates that Round 3 choice filling would remain open till January 30, 2026, and choice locking would be available from 6 pm on January 29 to 8 am on January 30, 2026. However, this schedule has been withdrawn following the latest decision by the authorities.

Round 3 seat matrix revised

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) updated the seat matrix for Round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2025. Under this revision, certain institutes have added new seats, while others have withdrawn seats for this round. The seats identified for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the seat allotment process begins, whereas the newly added seats have already been incorporated. Candidates will be able to fill choices for these additional seats once the counselling process resumes.

