 Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja Celebrations
Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja Celebrations

The principal of Missamari Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Sonitpur district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 9 student during Saraswati Puja on January 23. The student’s family filed a complaint after she feared attending school. The principal, also president of the state principals’ association, is under investigation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja Celebrations | File Pic (Representative Image)

Tezpur: The principal of a government school in Assam's Sonitpur district has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a female student, a police officer said on Saturday.

The Class 9 student had alleged that the principal made lewd comments and touched her inappropriately during Saraswati Puja celebrations on January 23.

"The girl confined in her mother, as she was afraid to attend school after the incident. The family members filed a complaint at Missamari police station. Based on it, the principal was arrested on Thursday," the officer said.

The accused, the principal of Missamari Higher Secondary School, is also the president of the All Assam Higher Secondary Schools Principals' Association.

An investigation is uderway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

