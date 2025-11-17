Shocking VIDEO Shows 24-Year-Old Surat Woman Dying After Suddenly Collapsing During College Programme

CCTV screengrab | X/@Janiirony

Surat: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Surat. A 24-year-old woman from Ahmedabad suddenly collapsed during a college programme and died. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident took place on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Zeel Thakkar. Thakkar was originally from the Raipur area of Ahmedabad. The incident took place while she was addressing a crowd at the college. The event was being held at Dharukawala College in Kapodra.

When she suddenly collapsed, it was believed to be a suspected heart attack. Those present at the spot rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The video shows Zeel on the stage along with others, when she can suddenly be seen falling backwards. People on the stage and those below can be seen rushing towards the young woman.

Eyewitnesses reported that panic gripped the area as the young woman collapsed in the middle of the programme. Despite the prompt action and medical assistance, she could not be saved.

Kapodra Police, who are probing the incident, stated that Zeel Thakkar worked in an IT company that was organising the camp at the college, for which she had come to Surat from Ahmedabad. While giving her speech at the seminar, she suddenly collapsed.

A post-mortem is being carried out, and the exact cause of death will be determined soon. At present, a heart attack is considered a possible cause.