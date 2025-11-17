 VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar

VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar

In his opening remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar stated that several bilateral agreements, initiatives, and projects are under discussion in various fields between the two countries.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar & Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | ANI

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday that India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations, and their growth and evolution are not only in the mutual interest of the two countries but also in the interest of the world.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar stated that several bilateral agreements, initiatives, and projects are under discussion in various fields between the two countries.

"I welcome this opportunity to meet again and our regular interactions - you mentioned six this year so far - have been greatly helpful in advancing our bilateral cooperation and also sharing perspectives on important regional, global and multilateral issues. This particular occasion, for me, is all the more important as we prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd Annual Summit," he said.

Read Also
What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here
article-image

"A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalization in the coming days. These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he added.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Jaishankar said the two countries will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation "with the openness that has always characterized our ties".

"This includes the Ukraine conflict, as also the Middle East and Afghanistan amongst others. India supports recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties approach that goal constructively. An early cessation of the conflict and the ensuring of an enduring peace is in the interest of the entire international community," he said.

Read Also
Study In Russia: Russian Govt Opens Applications For 300 Fully Funded Scholarships For Indian...
article-image

"India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations. Its growth and evolution is not only in our mutual interest but also in that of the world. I look forward to our discussions this evening," he added.

Jaishankar is in Moscow leading the Indian delegation for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, scheduled to be hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on November 18.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar

VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar

Top Russian Official Nikolay Patrushev Meets NSA Ajit Doval In New Delhi

Top Russian Official Nikolay Patrushev Meets NSA Ajit Doval In New Delhi

One Frame, Three Generations: Picture Of 18 Hyderabad Pilgrims Killed In Saudi Bus Crash Surfaces

One Frame, Three Generations: Picture Of 18 Hyderabad Pilgrims Killed In Saudi Bus Crash Surfaces

World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic...

World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic...

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM...

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM...