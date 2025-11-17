 'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina To Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina To Death

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina To Death

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to the best interests of people. Hasina was found guilty of crimes against humanity by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and sentenced to death.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
India Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Sheikh Hasina To Death |

New Delhi: Hours after a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death, India on Monday said it noted the verdict and that it will engage constructively with all stakeholders considering peace, democracy and stability in the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to the best interests of people.

Hasina was found guilty of crimes against humanity by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and sentenced to death.

The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.

FPJ Shorts
2 Indian Initiatives Named Finalists For Inaugural Global EdTech Prize
2 Indian Initiatives Named Finalists For Inaugural Global EdTech Prize
World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic Breakdown
World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic Breakdown
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Can India-A Still Qualify For Semi-final After Shocking Defeat To Pakistan?
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Can India-A Still Qualify For Semi-final After Shocking Defeat To Pakistan?
Thane News: Crime Branch Arrests Repeat Offender With Cache Of Illegal Arms In Kalyan; Political Links Under Scanner
Thane News: Crime Branch Arrests Repeat Offender With Cache Of Illegal Arms In Kalyan; Political Links Under Scanner

"India has noted the verdict announced by the 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former prime minister Sheikh Hasina," the MEA said.

Read Also
Bangladesh's Special Tribunal Set To Deliver Verdict Against Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina...
article-image

"As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country," it said.

"We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," the MEA added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic...

World Bank Blames Pakistan’s Export Crisis On Structural Failures, Warns Of Looming Economic...

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM...

'India Remains Committed To Stability...': MEA Reacts After Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-PM...

Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday;...

Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday;...

Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes...

Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes...

Who Is Mohd Abdul Shoiab? Lone Indian Survivor In Horrific Saudi Bus Accident?

Who Is Mohd Abdul Shoiab? Lone Indian Survivor In Horrific Saudi Bus Accident?