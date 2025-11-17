 Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday; Probe Travel Agency, Demand Kin
Hyderabad Family Loses 18 Members In Horrific Saudi Bus Crash, Had Planned To Return On Saturday; Probe Travel Agency, Demand Kin

A relative of this family told "In the accident, Sheikh Naseeruddin Sahab who was my uncle and his son Sheikh Salauddin sahab and in total, 18 members of the family lost their lives. We request that the govt there must conduct a full inquiry. We do not know what exactly happened. There must also be an inquiry into the travel agency involved, and strict punishment should be given."

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Eighteen members of a Hyderabad family were among 42 Indian pilgrims killed in a devastating bus crash near Medina | X - @Suhaaaaaib

It is shocking to note that 18 members of one Hyderabad-based family, including nine children, were among the 42 Indian pilgrims killed in a horrific bus accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia. The family, spread across three generations, had travelled for Umrah and was scheduled to return home on Saturday, their relatives told news website NDTV.

According to Mohammed Asif, whose close family members were on the bus, they had completed the pilgrimage and were on their way back to Medina when tragedy struck late at night.

Around 1.30 am, the bus collided with a diesel tanker approximately 30 km from Medina. The vehicle caught fire almost immediately, leaving most passengers with no chance to escape as they were asleep at the time. “My sister-in-law, brother-in-law, their son, three daughters and their children went for Umrah. They left eight days ago. The accident destroyed the bus in a fire. They were supposed to return on Saturday,” Asif said, adding that they had been in constant touch with the family until the tragedy.

‘A Whole Family Wiped Out’ — A Tragedy Beyond Numbers

Asif identified some of his relatives as Naseeruddin (70), his wife Akhter Begum (62), their son Salauddin (42), and daughters Amina (44), Rizwana (38), and Shabana (40), along with their children. “Eighteen members of one family, nine adults and nine children, have died. It is a tragedy for us,” he said. Most of the victims in the crash were from Hyderabad, highlighting how one city has been disproportionately devastated by a single accident.

A relative of this family told news agency PTI, "In the accident, Sheikh Naseeruddin Sahab who was my uncle and his son Sheikh Salauddin sahab and in total, 18 members of the family lost their lives. We request that the government there must conduct a full inquiry. We do not know what exactly happened or what kind of incident it was. There must also be an inquiry into the travel agency involved, and strict punishment should be given."

Leaders Express Grief; Assistance Activated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief, calling the incident “deeply saddening”. He assured that India's Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing all possible assistance and were in close touch with Saudi authorities.

The Indian Consulate has set up a 24/7 control room to support affected families. “In view of the tragic bus accident near Medina involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24/7 Control Room has been established at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah. The helpline details are as follows: toll-free number 8002440003,” the consulate said in a post on X.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also conveyed his condolences and directed senior state officials to coordinate closely with the Indian mission in Saudi Arabia. He stressed that the government would stand by the bereaved families and prayed for their strength during this devastating time.

Call for Stronger Safety Protocols for Pilgrims

This tragedy serves as a grim reminder that road accidents continue to pose serious risks to pilgrims travelling long distances, especially during late night journeys. While investigations in Saudi Arabia will determine the cause, incidents like this underline the urgent need for stronger safety checks, better emergency response systems, and coordinated international protocols for buses carrying pilgrims. Lives cannot be left vulnerable on routes meant for spiritual journeys.

