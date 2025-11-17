 Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At A Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station; No Casualties Reported
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At A Bookstore Near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station; No Casualties Reported

The fire was been brought under control and the firefighters informed that no casualties were reported due to the incident. When the information was received, four fire trucks were sent immediately. While sharing an update on the incident, a firefighter informed that the cause of the fire was not known.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Delhi: A fire broke out at a bookstore near Gate Number-2 of Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on November 17. The fire was brought under control and the firefighters informed that no casualties were reported due to the fire. When the information was received, four fire trucks were sent immediately.

While sharing an update on the incident, a fire officer Nitin said that the fire was brought under control. Currently, the cause of the fire is not known, however, the fire fighter informed that there has been no loss of life.

Previous Cases Of Fire In Delhi

Earlier in October, Seven people were rescued after fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. A call regarding fire breaking out on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday, he said. The fire broke out in domestic articles reportedly due to firecrackers, following which the DFS rescued seven people.

Later, a fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1:51 pm, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes.

