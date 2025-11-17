VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

Saurabh Pandey

Patna: As the NDA intensifies preparations for the swearing-in ceremony in Patna, a sudden political development late Monday night sparked speculation.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and JDU Working President Sanjay Jha unexpectedly left for Delhi on a chartered flight.

Sources indicate that both senior JDU leaders were summoned to Delhi by the BJP high command.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Their sudden departure has triggered questions about whether any last-minute hurdles have emerged in the formation of the new government.

However, neither Lalan Singh nor Sanjay Jha commented when questioned by media personnel at Patna Airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In State Legislative Assembly

Meanwhile, government formation efforts in Bihar are moving rapidly. The NDA legislature party meeting will be held on November 19, during which the alliance will formally elect its leader.

Nitish Kumar is expected to resign the same day, after which the 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly will be dissolved.

On November 20, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gandhi Maidan.

The event is set to be a grand celebration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from various states, Deputy Chief Ministers, and several prominent personalities expected to attend.

Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said preparations are underway on a “war footing.”

Earlier on Monday, the final meeting of the cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was held at the cabinet secretariat.

During the cabinet meeting, two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, were also present.

The cabinet meeting lasted just 15 minutes and approved three proposals.

After the meeting, Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to submit the cabinet’s recommendations to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Nitish spent around 22 minutes at Raj Bhavan before returning to his residence.

He held further discussions with senior party leaders, adding to the political buzz created by the sudden Delhi visit of key JDU leaders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)