 VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

Their sudden departure has triggered questions about whether any last-minute hurdles have emerged in the formation of the new government.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Saurabh Pandey

Patna: As the NDA intensifies preparations for the swearing-in ceremony in Patna, a sudden political development late Monday night sparked speculation.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and JDU Working President Sanjay Jha unexpectedly left for Delhi on a chartered flight.

Sources indicate that both senior JDU leaders were summoned to Delhi by the BJP high command.

Their sudden departure has triggered questions about whether any last-minute hurdles have emerged in the formation of the new government.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation
VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused

However, neither Lalan Singh nor Sanjay Jha commented when questioned by media personnel at Patna Airport.

Read Also
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In State Legislative Assembly
article-image

Meanwhile, government formation efforts in Bihar are moving rapidly. The NDA legislature party meeting will be held on November 19, during which the alliance will formally elect its leader.

Nitish Kumar is expected to resign the same day, after which the 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly will be dissolved.

On November 20, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gandhi Maidan.

The event is set to be a grand celebration, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from various states, Deputy Chief Ministers, and several prominent personalities expected to attend.

Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said preparations are underway on a “war footing.”

Earlier on Monday, the final meeting of the cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was held at the cabinet secretariat.

During the cabinet meeting, two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, were also present.

The cabinet meeting lasted just 15 minutes and approved three proposals.

Read Also
Sharad Pawar Questions Bihar Pre-Poll Fund Transfers, Says Issue Will Be Raised With Opposition...
article-image

After the meeting, Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to submit the cabinet’s recommendations to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Nitish spent around 22 minutes at Raj Bhavan before returning to his residence.

He held further discussions with senior party leaders, adding to the political buzz created by the sudden Delhi visit of key JDU leaders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

VIDEO: Union Minister Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha Visit Delhi Ahead Of Bihar Govt Formation

VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar

VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar

16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu

16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu

VIDEO: West Bengal Governor Orders Bomb Squad Search At Raj Bhavan After TMC MP’s Allegations

VIDEO: West Bengal Governor Orders Bomb Squad Search At Raj Bhavan After TMC MP’s Allegations

ECI Orders Special Voter Roll Update In Assam: House-To-House Checks Begin Ahead Of 2026 Polls

ECI Orders Special Voter Roll Update In Assam: House-To-House Checks Begin Ahead Of 2026 Polls