Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Taken Into Custody Over Social Media Posts On Pahalgam Terror Attack; Video

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was taken into custody by Hazratganj police | X @ians_india

Lucknow: Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was taken into custody by Hazratganj police on Saturday in connection with a case related to objectionable comments posted on social media over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Police said Rathore is being questioned in the matter.

Complaint Alleging Anti-National Content

A case was registered against her at Hazratganj police station on April 27 on a complaint filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh Nirbhik, a resident of Gudamba Woodland Paradise. The complainant alleged that Rathore made objectionable posts that adversely impacted national integrity and attempted to incite offences between communities on the basis of religion and caste.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, accompanied by her husband Himanshu, reached Hazratganj Police Station today after a second notice was served to her. An FIR has been registered against her for hate speech pic.twitter.com/UnHkhW839X — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2026

According to the complaint, Rathore shared videos on social media in which she questioned the deaths of civilians in the terror attack and made remarks that could disturb communal harmony and public order. The complainant further alleged that her statements were anti-national in nature and were widely circulated in Pakistan, where they were praised and used by Pakistani media against India.

Social Media Videos and International Impact

The complaint stated that such remarks during a sensitive period harmed the dignity and reputation of the country as well as the poet community. Following the registration of the case, police had issued a notice to Rathore asking her to appear for recording her statement.

Police sources said that Rathore arrived at Hazratganj police station on Saturday night along with her husband to record her statement, after which she was taken into custody. She has been kept at the women police station, where questioning is underway.

No senior police officer was willing to comment officially on the detention or the ongoing inquiry.