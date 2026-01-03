Zubeen Garg Death Case: Kamrup Court Reserves Bail Decision, Charges Framing Postponed Amid Calls For Fast-Track Trial

Zubeen Garg | File Pic

Guwahati, January 3: The legal battle surrounding the death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg took a crucial turn on Saturday as the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court reserved its order on the bail plea of accused Amritprabha Mahanta, while postponing the framing of charges to January 17.

Legal Representation and Appeals for Fast Trial

The court had earlier been scheduled to frame charges on Saturday, but granted an extension, citing procedural considerations. The development comes amid mounting calls from legal bodies, civil society and the singer’s family for a fast and transparent trial in a case that has deeply moved Assam.

Addressing the media after the hearing, advocate Apurba Sharma said the court has kept its decision on Mahanta’s bail plea pending, while fixing January 17 as the next date for framing charges. He also outlined the legal representation in the case, stating that advocate Rajdeep Banerjee is appearing for accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Anil Mishra from Kolkata is representing accused Siddharth Sharma, and senior advocate Anan Kumar Bhuyan is defending Amritprabha Mahanta.

Sharma urged the state government to consider setting up a fast-track court. “Given the public interest and the emotional weight of the case, we request the government to ensure an expedited trial so that justice is delivered without delay,” he said.

Bar Association and Family Demand Speedy Justice

The Bar Association has echoed this demand, formally seeking speedy proceedings in what has become one of the most closely watched cases in the state in recent times.

Adding to the appeal for urgency, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, once again called upon the state government to act swiftly. “We want prompt action. Zubeen should get justice, and it must be delivered at the earliest,” she said, speaking to reporters.

Background and Next Court Date

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons, passed away on September 19 last year in Singapore, triggering an outpouring of grief across the state and beyond. Fans, fellow artistes and citizens continue to follow every development in the case, hoping for accountability and closure.

The court is expected to take up the matter again on January 17, when charges against the accused are likely to be formally framed, marking the next critical step in the judicial process.