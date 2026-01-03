'Avoid Non-Essential Travel': India Issues Travel Advisory For Venezuela After US Military Operation

Left: Maduro Right:Trump | File

New Delhi, January 03: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a fresh travel advisory for Venezuela amid rapidly changing security conditions in the country. The government has strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela and asked those already there to remain extremely cautious and limit their movement.

In its advisory dated January 3, 2026, the MEA said that Indians currently in Venezuela should stay indoors as much as possible and remain in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Caracas. Citizens have been asked to register their details with the embassy and use the emergency contact numbers and email provided for any urgent assistance.

The advisory comes in the wake of a major military operation carried out by the United States earlier on January 3. During the operation, US forces launched airstrikes at multiple locations in and around Caracas, leading to loud explosions and widespread power outages. Amid the action, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were reportedly captured by US forces and flown out of the country.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, said Maduro would be taken to the United States to face long-pending criminal charges linked to alleged drug-related offences. Following the strikes, Venezuelan authorities declared a state of emergency.

Donald Trump also shared an image of Maduro being captured and taken to the United States onboard USS Iwo Jima. Maduro is seen in the image with hands tied, blind folded and ears covered with headphones. Trump also announced that the US will now officially run Venezuela.

The developments have triggered strong international reactions. While some countries criticised the US action as a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty, others described it as a possible turning point in the country's prolonged political crisis. Against this backdrop, India's advisory aims to ensure the safety of its citizens amid uncertainty and rising tensions.

The MEA said it is closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as required, while urging Indian nationals to strictly follow the advisory until conditions improve.