US Strikes Venezuela: President Nicolás Maduro Captured; All You Need To Know About His Net Worth

In a stunning development on January 3, 2026, former US President Donald Trump claimed that American special forces had executed a covert operation inside Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Reports of loud explosions and widespread power outages in Caracas triggered panic and confusion as Venezuelan officials struggled to respond.

According to Trump’s statement, Maduro and his wife were extracted from the country and flown out under US custody, an announcement that, if confirmed, would mark one of the most extraordinary foreign interventions in recent history.

Long-brewing US-Venezuela conflict reaches breaking point

The alleged operation follows years of escalating hostility between Washington and Caracas. Maduro’s government has faced relentless international criticism over disputed elections, suppression of dissent, human rights violations, and alleged involvement in global drug trafficking networks.

The US has imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela for years, targeting its oil sector, senior officials, and state-owned companies. Maduro himself has been under US indictment since 2020, with American authorities offering a multimillion-dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.

How much is Nicolás Maduro really worth?

Maduro has long portrayed himself as a man of humble origins, often emphasizing his working-class background. Publicly available estimates of his net worth appear modest when compared to other leaders accused of corruption.

-$1–2 million is the most commonly cited range

-Based largely on presidential salary, pensions, and known assets

-His official salary has been estimated at roughly $4,000 per month, though it includes extensive state benefits such as residences, security, and transport

On paper, these figures place Maduro among the least wealthy heads of state globally.

Allegations of vast hidden assets

Critics argue that official estimates tell only a fraction of the story. US agencies have reportedly seized or frozen assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly connected to Maduro and his inner circle, including luxury aircraft and overseas properties.

Investigations have also focused on alleged corruption within Venezuela’s oil sector, particularly state-run PDVSA, which once generated enormous revenues. Analysts claim billions may have been diverted through shell companies and offshore accounts beyond public visibility.

The flores family and corruption claims

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, has repeatedly faced accusations of nepotism and influence-peddling. Members of her family, sometimes referred to by critics as the “Flores Clan”, have been linked to high-profile legal cases abroad. In one widely reported case, Maduro’s stepsons were convicted in the US on drug trafficking charges, further intensifying scrutiny of the presidential family