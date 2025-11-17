 Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In State Legislative Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In State Legislative Assembly

Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In State Legislative Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav, who was projected as the chief ministerial face of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Tejashwi Yadav (File Image) | ANI

Tejashwi Yadav, who was projected as the chief ministerial face of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The decision was taken in RJD legislative party meeting that was held at Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence on Polo Road in Patna. According to reports, both winning and defeated candidates were invited to the meeting.

The meeting was attended by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, former chief minister Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, former state president Jagdanand Singh, strongman leader Surajbhan Singh, and all other senior leaders. The nearly four-hour-long session also reviewed the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the assembly elections.

According to party reports, Tejashwi Yadav has specially called all the candidates who lost the election. He will take individual feedback from each of them and try to understand what exactly went wrong on the ground.

FPJ Shorts
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here
Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation
Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation
Australian Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Aim To Bounce Back After Japan Open Miss, Hopes Pinned On Satwik-Chirag
Australian Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Aim To Bounce Back After Japan Open Miss, Hopes Pinned On Satwik-Chirag
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health
'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's Health
Read Also
‘I Have Always Considered Lalu Ji’s Family My Own’: Chirag Paswan On Yadav Family Feud After...
article-image

Detailed discussions will be held on possible reasons for the electoral defeat, such as local discontent, internal organisational politics, poor booth management, and failure to effectively communicate the party’s issues to the public.

Tejashwi Yadav will also deliberate on ticket distribution, whether there were mistakes in candidate selection or the party failed to resolve dissatisfaction among workers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

How Many MLAs Does BJP Have In The Country After Historic Win In Bihar Elections 2025? Find Out Here

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final...

Rajasthan: Body Of 22-Year-Old Missing Indian MBBS Student Found In Russia, Reaches Alwar For Final...

YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views &...

YouTube Journalist Exposes Minor Laptop Thief In Delhi, Gets Slammed For Mocking Kid 'For Views &...

Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic;...

Bihar: Collision Between School Van & Car Near CM Nitish Kumar's Residence In Patna Sparks Panic;...