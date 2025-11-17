Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In State Legislative Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav (File Image) | ANI

Tejashwi Yadav, who was projected as the chief ministerial face of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The decision was taken in RJD legislative party meeting that was held at Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence on Polo Road in Patna. According to reports, both winning and defeated candidates were invited to the meeting.

The meeting was attended by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, former chief minister Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, former state president Jagdanand Singh, strongman leader Surajbhan Singh, and all other senior leaders. The nearly four-hour-long session also reviewed the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the assembly elections.

According to party reports, Tejashwi Yadav has specially called all the candidates who lost the election. He will take individual feedback from each of them and try to understand what exactly went wrong on the ground.

Detailed discussions will be held on possible reasons for the electoral defeat, such as local discontent, internal organisational politics, poor booth management, and failure to effectively communicate the party’s issues to the public.

Tejashwi Yadav will also deliberate on ticket distribution, whether there were mistakes in candidate selection or the party failed to resolve dissatisfaction among workers.