Bangladesh Interim Govt Asks India To Hand Over Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina After International Crimes Tribunal Awards Death Sentence

Dhaka: Hours after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) awarded the death sentence to the country’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ex-interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, asked the Indian government to hand over the ousted leaders as part of the extradition treaty between New Delhi and Dhaka, Reuters reported.

The interim government has called the death sentence a “historic verdict”, adding that its significance is “profound.”

Bangladesh’s attorney general stated Sheikh Hasina’s sentence will be effective from the day of arrest, reported BBC.

Sheikh Hasia Reacts To Death Sentence

Sehikh Hasina, in her first reaction to death sentence by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, called the verdict "biased and politically motivated".

Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 and has been living secretly in New Delhi since then.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Monday, November 17, ordered a death sentence for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for "crimes against humanity" committed during the widespread protests against her government in July last year.

The tribunal said that there was "enough evidence" against the former Bangladesh PM in the case, reported News18.