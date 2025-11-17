Who Is Mohd Abdul Shoiab? Lone Indian Survivor In Horrific Saudi Bus Accident?

One person survived the devastating bus accident that claimed the lives of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims near Medina on Monday. The survivor, 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab, was reportedly seated close to the driver when the bus, travelling from Mecca to Medina, crashed into a diesel tanker.

Shoiab, a resident of Hyderabad, has been admitted to a hospital, however, his condition remains unknown.

The bus is believed to have been carrying around 46 passengers when it collided with the tanker at around 1:30 am (IST). The Indian mission in Jeddah announced that a control room has been set up to coordinate assistance and support.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, currently visiting Russia, said he was deeply shocked by the tragedy. He noted that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending all possible help to those affected. “Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured,” he wrote on social media.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed concern over the incident. His office said he sought detailed information after learning that Hyderabad residents were among those involved. He directed the chief secretary and the state police chief to gather full details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy.

A control room has also been established at the state secretariat to monitor developments, issue updates, and assist families and relatives of the victims.