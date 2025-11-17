 UP News: SP’s Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Get Seven Years Jail In Dual PAN Card Case
UP News: SP’s Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Get Seven Years Jail In Dual PAN Card Case

BJP MLA Akash Saxena, the complainant in the case, was present in the courtroom during the hearing. Anticipating tension, authorities deployed heavy security across the court premises.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Azam Khan with son Abdullah Azam Khan | Twitter/ Abdullah Azam Khan

A Rampur court on Monday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, former MLA Abdullah Azam, in a case involving possession of two PAN cards. The court sentenced both to seven years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each. They were taken into custody immediately after the verdict.

Heavy Security as Verdict Delivered

BJP MLA Akash Saxena, the complainant in the case, was present in the courtroom during the hearing. Anticipating tension, authorities deployed heavy security across the court premises. Supporters of both the BJP and SP gathered outside in large numbers, creating a tense atmosphere around the complex.

Major Setback for the SP Leader

The conviction is being viewed as a significant setback for the senior SP leader and his son. Of the 104 cases registered against Azam Khan, judgments have been delivered in 12 so far. He has been convicted in seven and acquitted in five. The seven-year sentence in the dual PAN card case is among the most serious penalties he has received.

Complaint Sparked Investigation

The case began after BJP MLA Akash Saxena lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station. He alleged that Abdullah Azam’s original PAN card, which he used for filing income tax returns, showed his birth date as January 1, 1993—consistent with his educational records.

Discrepancy During Election Nomination

However, during his 2017 assembly election nomination from Swar Tanda, Abdullah submitted a different PAN card. Investigators later found that the PAN number in his bank passbook had been overwritten by hand. Saxena alleged that the second PAN card was created in conspiracy with Azam Khan to conceal Abdullah’s age-related ineligibility to contest the election. The second PAN card carried a different date of birth September 30, 1990 making him eligible.

Forgery Used to Secure Assembly Seat

The forged PAN card was allegedly used to gain the required age eligibility, and Saxena claimed that Abdullah won the assembly seat using fabricated and false documents.

Court Brings Long Battle to Closure

Based on the complaint, Civil Lines police registered a case against Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120B. The court’s verdict brings the long-running legal battle to a decisive point, intensifying the troubles for the prominent SP family in Rampur.

