Delhi Blast Case: NIA Arrests Co-Conspirator Of Suicide Bomber Umar From Srinagar

New Delhi: In another development in the investigation of the Delhi car blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a co-conspirator. The accused has been identified as Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish. Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Continuing with its probe in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast," the agency said in a press release.

"Jasir Bilal Wani @ Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI," the agency added.

"NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 10 persons and left 32 persons injured," the statement read.

NIA further said, "The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage."

"NIA continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack," NIA said, concluding the press release.

The NIA on Sunday said that Umar was a suicide bomber. The agency has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the car blast, and continues to coordinate with Delhi Police, J&K Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and other security agencies to trace the wider network behind the blast.

Notably, investigators recovered three 9 mm cartridges, two live and one empty, raising questions about their origin.