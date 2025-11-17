 India Is Emerging Model For The World, Says PM Modi At Ramnath Goenka Lecture - VIDEO
Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture here, PM Modi also referred to the ruling NDA's sweeping success in the Bihar assembly election and said people had given their verdict in favour of the politics of development.

Monday, November 17, 2025
article-image
PM Modi |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model for the world, and the country is charting a path toward a vibrant and promising future.

Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture here, PM Modi also referred to the ruling NDA's sweeping success in the Bihar assembly election and said people had given their verdict in favour of the politics of development.

He said in 2022, the European crisis significantly disrupted global supply chains and energy markets, affecting economies worldwide. Despite these challenges, India's economy demonstrated strong momentum, achieving robust growth in 2022-23.

In 2023, even as the situation deteriorated in West Asia, India's growth rate remained resilient. This year, amidst ongoing global instability, India continues to maintain a growth rate of approximately seven per cent.

"At a time when the world grapples with uncertainty and fears of disruption, India is charting a path toward a vibrant and promising future. India isn't just an emerging market, it's an emerging model, too," PM Modi said.

"Ramnath Ji was often described as an impatient man, not in a negative sense, but in a positive way. His impatience was the kind that drives change, the kind that stirs movement in stagnant waters. In a similar vein, today's India embodies this constructive impatience. India is eager for progress, restless to achieve development, and determined to become self-reliant," PM Modi added.

PM Modi urged states to focus on development and compete in parameters such as ease of doing business.

"Whether it's the central government or state governments led by regional parties, their primary focus should be on Development. I strongly encourage state governments to foster a spirit of healthy competition by attracting investments and promoting growth. Organizing competitions to improve the ease of doing business could be a great step in this direction," he said.

"Following BJP's victory in the Bihar elections, some media outlets have reignited claims that BJP and Modi are perpetually in 'Election Mode'. However, winning elections isn't about being in "Election Mode"; it's about being in 'Emotional Mode', connecting with people's sentiments and understanding their aspirations," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

