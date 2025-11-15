Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Inside Mobile Shop In Faridabad

Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar At Mobile Shop In Faridabad (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage of the Delhi car suicide blast bomber, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, surfaced online, in which he could be seen inside a mobile shop in Haryana's Faridabad. The exact date of the video is not known.

In the video, Dr Nabi could be seen sitting in the shop with two mobile phones and a black-coloured bag. Later, he handed one of the mobile phones to the shopkeeper to get it charged.

#VIDEO | New CCTV Footage of Jaish Terrorist Umar Mohammad.

Fresh footage shows Umar using two mobile phones while on the run. He was seen inside a Faridabad mobile shop on October 30—pulling one phone out of his bag and giving it to the shopkeeper, while holding another phone in… pic.twitter.com/ADoqojL8ox — Kushagra Mishra (@m_kushagra) November 15, 2025

In the clip, the suicide bomber seemed to be nervous. Some reports claimed that the footage was from October 30, almost 11 days before the blast. The suicide bomber did not have a phone with him at the time of the Delhi car explosion. In the video, he was wearing a pink shirt.

Meanwhile, Dr Nabi's new photo in a doctor's attire also surfaced online.

#BREAKING: Police confirms the identity of Dr. Umar, accused in the bomb blast near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi pic.twitter.com/hcnZOHjOts — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2025

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother.

Almost three hours before the attack, CCTV footage captured him driving the car to the parking lot inside Sunehari Masjid at 3:19 pm on Monday. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29.

The attack was carried out a day after the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police seized 2.900 kg of explosives. Earlier, the arrest of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather led to the recovery of a large amount of explosives. On Sunday, Dr Muzammil Shakeel of Al-Falah College was also taken into custody. Dr Nabi, who was also a close aide of Dr Shakeel, reportedly carried out the attack in panic.

At least 13 people died, while over were injured in the blast.