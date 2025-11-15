Delhi Car Blast: CCTV Footage Captures Impact Of Explosion Inside Red Fort Metro Station (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Fresh CCTV footage surfaced online on Saturday shows the aftermath of the Delhi car blast near the Red Fort. The impact of the blast was so powerful that tremors were also felt inside an underground metro station.

In the one-minute clip, it could be seen that a man was eating at a food counter and people were walking inside the Red Fort metro station. However, people inside the metro station panicked after a loud noise and tremors due to the blast.

The clip shows people running out of the metro station in fear. Meanwhile, a police officer present at the spot could be seen guiding them.

Visuals From Inside The Metro Station:

VIDEO | Delhi: CCTV visuals from inside Lal Quila Metro Station capture moments during the car blast near Red Fort that killed 13 people and injured several others on November 10.



At least 13 people were killed and over 20 were injured in the blast. Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, who was employed at Al-Falah Medical College, carried out the explosion.

The powerful explosion was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. He detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother.

Almost three hours before the attack, CCTV footage captured him driving the car to the parking lot inside Sunehari Masjid at 3:19 pm on Monday. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29.

The attack was carried out a day after the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police seized 2.900 kg of explosives. Earlier, the arrest of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather led to the recovery of a large amount of explosives. On Sunday, Dr Muzammil Shakeel of Al-Falah College was also taken into custody. Dr Nabi, who was also a close aide of Dr Shakeel, reportedly carried out the attack in panic.

The Delhi Police, on Saturday, registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said.