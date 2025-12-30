Punjab News: 7 Held With 4 Kg Heroin, 1 Kg ICE, Pistol

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling cartel with links to Pakistan-based handlers with the arrest of seven accused persons and recovered 4.075 kg heroin, 1 kg Methamphetamine — commonly known as ICE, and one 9 mm Glock pistol from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Judgebir Singh alias Judge, 21, Jaspal Singh alias Jass, 22, Anmolpreet Singh, 19, Harpinder Singh alias Bhinda, 32, Tarunpreet Singh, 20, Dawinder Singh alias Bau, 33, and Mandeep Singh, 24.

Stating that preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and distributed across the state through local modules guided via social media, he said that further investigation is underway.