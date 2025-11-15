With 87% Strike Rate In Bihar, Yogi Gains Edge Over Akhilesh In UP Politics

Akhilesh Yadav, UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

The BJP’s emphatic sweep in the Bihar assembly election has sent ripples across Uttar Pradesh, sharpening political equations and giving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a decisive upper hand over his rivals. With the NDA leading in more than 200 seats in its best-ever performance in the state, Yogi has emerged as one of the most effective campaigners a contrast that has rattled the opposition ahead of the 2027 UP assembly election.

31 Rallies, 27 Wins: Yogi’s 87% Strike Rate

Yogi addressed 31 rallies in Bihar, and 27 of the candidates he backed went on to win. His strike rate of over 87% now stands out as the strongest among star campaigners from Uttar Pradesh.

Political analysts say his performance reflects a mix of calibrated Hindutva messaging, combative political rhetoric and a well-coordinated booth-level push by the NDA.

Opposition Falters: Akhilesh, Mayawati Fail to Make Impact

Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, failed to convert his Bihar outreach into electoral gains. The SP chief campaigned in 22 constituencies but secured victory in only two, recording a strike rate of 9%.

Mayawati fared marginally better, with the BSP winning one of five seats she canvassed for. Smaller UP-based outfits including the Azad Samaj Party, the SBSP led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, and splinter groups associated with Swami Prasad Maurya were unable to retain their deposits.

Analysts Credit Yogi’s Messaging and Symbolism

Political analyst Manoj Bhadra says Yogi’s USP lies in “delivering the BJP’s core message with clarity while fusing Hindutva symbols with organisational discipline.” Another analyst noted that his repeated references to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Goddess Sita created an emotional connect with traditional BJP voters, helping the NDA consolidate its core base.

‘Monkey Remark’ Controversy Helped NDA, Say Observers

Throughout the campaign, Yogi launched a fierce attack on the opposition. His controversial remark likening Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to a “trio of monkeys” Pappu, Tappu and Appu sparked a major political storm.

Senior Patna-based journalist Binay Kumar said the controversy ended up derailing the Mahagathbandhan’s early messaging on unemployment, governance and the alleged failures of the Nitish Kumar government.

“As headlines got consumed by the monkey remark, the opposition lost valuable time clarifying their position instead of pushing their agenda. The NDA used the distraction to its advantage,” Kumar said.

BJP Likely to Replicate Bihar Strategy in UP

The BJP sees clear lessons for Uttar Pradesh. Bihar’s mandate has reinforced the importance of broader social coalitions, aggressive narrative setting and strong ground coordination. The ruling party is likely to replicate the Bihar model in UP, especially as it works to maintain its caste arithmetic while managing allies a strategy that proved effective in the Lok Sabha polls.

SP’s MY Base Under Strain; BJP Targets PDA Narrative

For the Samajwadi Party, Bihar has exposed the limitations of relying heavily on the MY (Muslim–Yadav) vote bank, which analysts say mirrors the RJD’s support base in Bihar.

With the Congress set to remain a key partner in UP, the BJP may again attempt to puncture the opposition’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) pitch through sharper polarisation and targeted narrative strategies.

Yogi’s Rising National Profile Shapes Road to 2027

The Bihar verdict has not only strengthened Yogi Adityanath’s national profile within the BJP but has also placed him at the centre of the party’s planning for 2027. As the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh begins to shift, both the BJP and the opposition will be studying Bihar’s lesson book closely knowing it may determine the future balance of power in India’s most politically crucial state.