 PIB Debunks Fake News On IAF Plane Crash By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts On Social Media
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is the nodal agency of the Government of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, debunked false claims made by Pakistani propaganda accounts on X that three Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft had crashed within two hours due to electronic interference. PIB’s fact-checking unit busted the fake news and declared that the claim is false.

PIB also said that the IAF has officially clarified that it was an IAF training aircraft that crashed during a routine training mission.

The IAF further stated that no damage to civilian property has been reported. PIB has also appealed to citizens to be cautious of such misinformation and to verify it through official sources before believing or sharing it.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed near the Tambaram air base in Chennai on Friday during a routine training mission. The aircraft went down at around 2 pm. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely before impact. A probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Visuals from the spot have surfaced. The footage shows police at the scene and broken pieces of the aircraft scattered.

