VIDEO: 'Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’ Still Globally Relevant After 6 Decades,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Nov 15: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that Deendayal Upadhyaya articulated the timeless ideas of Sanatan in the modern context by presenting them as ‘Integral Humanism’ or ‘Ekatma Manavvad’, a philosophy that remains as relevant to the world today as it was 60 years ago.

Bhagwat Emphasises Dharma as the Core of Integral Humanism

Delivering the Deendayal Memorial Lecture organised by the Ekatma Manav Darshan Research and Development Foundation here, Bhagwat said the essence of Integral Humanism can be captured in a single word – ‘dharma’ – but clarified that the term does not refer to religion, sect or creed.

Integral Humanism Advocates Collective Well-Being, Says Bhagwat

“Dharma upholds everything – the path that ensures collective well-being. The world today needs to walk on the path of dharma as defined in Integral Humanism,” he said.

Sanatan Thought Endures Despite Changing Lifestyles

According to a statement, the RSS chief noted that while lifestyles, food habits and clothing may have changed over the decades, the core of Sanatan thoughts has remained constant.

Happiness Lies Within, Not Outside, Bhagwat Says

“The foundation of Integral Humanism is the understanding that happiness is not outside us, but within. When we recognise this inner happiness, we realise that the world is interconnected,” Bhagwat said.

Philosophy Rejects Extremism, Advocates Balance and Harmony

He also stressed that the philosophy does not support extremism and is rooted in balance and harmony. “There are limits even to power. True progress lies in pursuing one's development while ensuring the welfare of all,” he said.

Scientific Progress Has Not Increased Peace or Health, Bhagwat Notes

Referring to rapid scientific advancements, Bhagwat said that while technology has expanded material comforts, it has not necessarily increased peace or contentment.

Global Inequality Highlights Misuse of Resources

“There are more medicines today, but are people healthier than before? Some illnesses arise from the medicines themselves,” he said. Bhagwat also pointed to global inequality, saying 4 per cent of the world's population uses nearly 80 per cent of its resources.

India’s Diversity Has Always Been Its Strength, Not Conflict Point

“Despite India's long-standing diversity – in beliefs, practices and deities – its plurality has never been a cause of conflict but a reason for celebration,” the RSS chief said.

India Understands Harmony of Body, Mind and Intellect, Says Bhagwat

“Across the world, people know that the body, mind and intellect seek happiness, but they do not know how to achieve harmony among them. India understands this,” Bhagwat said.

Programme Opens with Remarks by Foundation Chairperson

The programme began with introductory remarks by Mahesh Sharma, chairperson of the Ekatma Manav Darshan Research and Development Foundation.

