 UP Shocker: Prominent Businessman’s Son Seen Misbehaving, Forcibly Kissing Female Receptionist In Jhansi; CCTV Footage Surfaces
The incident, captured on CCTV and now widely circulated online, shows Aman Agarwal entering the hotel premises accompanied by two women. Appearing visibly intoxicated, he is seen interacting with the female receptionist.

Saturday, November 15, 2025
The Man misbehaving with the receptionist | X/@SachinGupta

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, where the son of a prominent jewellery businessman allegedly assaulted a hotel staffer while in an inebriated state. The accused, identified as Aman Agarwal, was arrested after the victim, a receptionist at the hotel’s bar, filed a formal complaint.

The incident, captured on CCTV and now widely circulated online, shows Aman Agarwal entering the hotel premises accompanied by two women. Appearing visibly intoxicated, he is seen interacting with the female receptionist. In the footage, Aman is initially observed holding her hand and blowing a flying kiss while engaging in conversation.

As the group later moves towards the lift, the video shows Aman stopping to talk to the receptionist again. Moments later, he is seen grabbing her hand and forcefully kissing her on the cheek. The victim appears visibly uncomfortable and distressed throughout the encounter.

According to recent media reports, the receptionist has lodged a complaint against Aman for his inappropriate behaviour. Following this, police arrested him and took him into custody.

As of now, it remains unclear under which specific sections Aman Agarwal has been booked, and further investigation is underway.

