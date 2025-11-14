IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered - VIDEO

IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm | PTI

Chennai: An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed near the Tambaram air base in Chennai on Friday during a routine training mission. The aircraft went down at around 2 pm. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely before impact. A probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Visuals from the spot have surfaced. The footage shows police at the scene and broken pieces of the aircraft scattered.

IAF Issues Statement

In an official statement issued soon after the crash, the IAF said the Pilatus PC-7 basic trainer was on a standard training sortie when the incident took place.

The IAF further stated that a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.