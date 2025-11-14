IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai's Tamebaramm, Pilot Ejects Safely; Probe Ordered - VIDEO

Chennai: An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed near the Tambaram air base in Chennai on Friday during a routine training mission. The aircraft went down at around 2 pm. Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely before impact. A probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Visuals from the spot have surfaced. The footage shows police at the scene and broken pieces of the aircraft scattered.
Read Also
India Boosts Border Preparedness As IAF Operationalises Mudh-Nyoma Airbase, Just 25 Km From LAC With...
IAF Issues Statement
In an official statement issued soon after the crash, the IAF said the Pilatus PC-7 basic trainer was on a standard training sortie when the incident took place.
FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla Season 16 'Dome Look' Revealed? Netizens Suspect A King & Queen Concept In Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra's Show
IND vs SA 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Left In Disbelief After Marco Jansen Cleans Him Up For Just 12 Runs; Video
Padma Shri Awardee & 'Mother Of Trees' Saalumarada Thimmakka Passes Away At 114 In Bengaluru
Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
The IAF further stated that a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the crash.