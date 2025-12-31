Bangladesh-Linked Jihadi Module Busted, 11 Arrested In Multi-state Crackdown |

Guwahati: In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Guwahati City Police have busted a Bangladesh-based extremist module linked to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and arrested 11 persons from different parts of Assam and Tripura.

Police said the module, known as Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), was operating as an offshoot of JMB and was actively involved in radicalisation, recruitment and fund mobilisation in the region. The arrests were made following sustained surveillance and intelligence inputs under Operation Protighat, launched after earlier counter-terror efforts under Operation Probhat.

Those arrested include Nasim Uddin alias Najimuddin alias Tamim of Barpeta Road, Junab Ali of Chirang, Afrahim Hussain of Darrang, Mizanur Rehman, Sultan Mehmud, Md Siddique Ali, Rasidul Aalam, Mahibul Khan, Sharuk Hussain, Md Dilbar Razak and Jagir Miah of Tripura.

Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the IMK was founded in 2018 by former JMB member Jewel Mahmud alias Imam Mahmud Habibullah. Following political developments in Bangladesh in 2024, senior leaders of JMB, Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent allegedly directed the group to activate and expand its network in India.

“Nasim Uddin alias Tamim headed the Assam module. The group operated through encrypted social media platforms, particularly a group called ‘Purba Akash’, which was used for communication, recruitment and ideological indoctrination,” Mahanta said.

Investigations revealed that the group propagated extremist ideology centred on “Ghazwatul Hind” and circulated radical literature to indoctrinate youth. Recruits were made to take a ‘bayat’ or oath of allegiance, submit personal details and send recorded pledges to handlers based in Bangladesh before being formally inducted.

Police said several members had travelled to Bangladesh using valid passports to meet handlers and receive ideological or operational guidance. Funds were allegedly raised through local contributions, bank transfers and hawala channels, with money routed to Bangladesh to support extremist activities.

The investigation also revealed that clandestine meetings were held at different locations in Assam, particularly in Barpeta and Chirang districts, where participants were allegedly motivated to engage in violent activities and armed struggle.

Based on intelligence inputs, joint teams of the Assam Police and Special Task Force conducted coordinated raids during the intervening night of November 29 and 30 across Barpeta, Chirang, Baksa, Darrang and parts of Tripura, leading to the arrests.

Police said further investigations are underway to identify additional operatives, funding channels and cross-border links, adding that the operation has dealt a significant blow to extremist networks operating in the regi