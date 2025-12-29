 Tripura Student Murder Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Action Against Those Behind Racially Motivated Killing Of Anjel Chakma
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTripura Student Murder Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Action Against Those Behind Racially Motivated Killing Of Anjel Chakma

Tripura Student Murder Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Action Against Those Behind Racially Motivated Killing Of Anjel Chakma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure strict action against those behind the racially motivated attack on Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun. The 24-year-old was assaulted after objecting to a racial slur and later died during treatment. Police have apprehended five accused.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Tripura Student Murder Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Action Against Those Behind Racially Motivated Killing Of Anjel Chakma | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to bring those behind the alleged racist attack on a Tripura student, which led to his death, to justice.

He also extended his condolences to the family of Angel Chakma.

Twenty-four-year-old Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26 while undergoing treatment.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Major Setback For NCP-SP Ahead Of Civic Polls As Party's Mumbai President Rakhee Jadhav Joins BJP
BMC Elections 2026: Major Setback For NCP-SP Ahead Of Civic Polls As Party's Mumbai President Rakhee Jadhav Joins BJP
'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls It A Hate Crime
'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls It A Hate Crime
'I Was Blown Away By It': Karan Johar Praises Dhurandhar In Front Of Anupama Chopra - Watch Viral Video
'I Was Blown Away By It': Karan Johar Praises Dhurandhar In Front Of Anupama Chopra - Watch Viral Video
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

In a post on X, Sarma said, "The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable." "I urge the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served," he added.

Read Also
'Situation Is Very Bad, Told To Hide Our Identity': Fear Grips Indian Medical Students Amid Rising...
article-image

Sarma extended his deepest condolences to Anjel's family, tagging Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the post.

Uttarakhand Police have said that five people have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused, who was from Nepal, may have fled to his native country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls...

'We Must Not Become A Dead Society': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Mourns Killing Of Anjel Chakma, Calls...

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Urges Universities To Focus On Innovation & Employability

'Essential For Long-Term Regional Stability': Punjab Governor Stresses On Role Of Higher Education...

'Essential For Long-Term Regional Stability': Punjab Governor Stresses On Role Of Higher Education...

IAF's Software Development Institute, IIT Madras Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Airborne...

IAF's Software Development Institute, IIT Madras Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Airborne...

GUJCET 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gujcet.gseb.org; Exam On March 29

GUJCET 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gujcet.gseb.org; Exam On March 29