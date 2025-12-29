 MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir

MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been battling terrorism for the past 35 years, has two forensic science laboratories at Jammu and Srinagar, with its headquarters at Jammu. It was created in the year 1964 under the Home Department.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir | Representational Image

Samba: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a proposal of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, for a state-of-the-art Forensic Institute in the Union Territory.

The proposal had been sent to establish an institute to consolidate evidence collection, increase conviction rates and help in better investigation and diagnosis in the health sector, officials said.

"A forensic institute is coming up in J&K. AIIMS has submitted a proposal (for setting up the institute in J&K) to the Ministry of Home Affairs. They have approved it," Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta told PTI.

Gupta said the CBI has also been involved in it. "There are only a few forensic institutes in the country. This institute will come up in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour
Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour
Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama
Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama
‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault
‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

He added that in the future, AIIMS will work with the institute, helping in early investigation and diagnosis for medical health.

Read Also
Reforms In Higher Education In Terms Of NEP 2020: A Slow And Fragmented Process Going On
article-image

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been battling terrorism for the past 35 years, has two forensic science laboratories at Jammu and Srinagar, with its headquarters at Jammu. It was created in the year 1964 under the Home Department.

The geographical location of Jammu and Kashmir, with its proximity to the International Border and three state borders, makes it sensitive to terror, narco-terror and gun-related crimes, officials said.

"The possibility of involvement of criminals from different states and different nations is always anticipated. This poses a major challenge to the police and defence forces, and the same has been well known," Professor and Head, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, Dr Dinesh Rao said.

He said it is essential that the Union Territory is prepared to address this by establishing a state-of-the-art forensic institute wherein all the services discussed above are made available under one roof.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their...
article-image

"This will be a one-point facility for the investigation agencies. This will help secure the evidence, examine the evidence, and at the same time, analyse it through different scientific laboratories available under one roof," he said.

Dr Rao said that with the support of the government, AIIMS can establish a state-of-the-art forensic institute in the region to cater to the needs of the police and defence forces in their efforts to fight the menace in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault

‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault

Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

Placement Season 2025-26: IIT Delhi Students Secure 1,275 Offers By December

NCHM JEE 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

NCHM JEE 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir

MHA Clears AIIMS Jammu Proposal For Forensic Institute In Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi Govt Clears Air Over Reports Claiming School Teachers Assigned For Stray Dog Counting Duties

Delhi Govt Clears Air Over Reports Claiming School Teachers Assigned For Stray Dog Counting Duties