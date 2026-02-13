IGNOU BEd 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026 | ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon close the registration window for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) curriculum. Qualified candidates can apply on the official website of IGNOU BEd at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is February 27, 2026.

The entrance exam will be offline, with multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The examination will last two hours.

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Applicants for the BEd program must have a bachelor's or master's degree in science, social science, commerce, or humanities, or an equivalent qualification, with at least 50% or 55% marks in engineering or technology with a specialisation in science and mathematics, respectively.

b. Aspirants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC) - Non Creamy Layer (NCL), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) must have a minimum of 45% to be considered.

c. There is no age limit for applying.

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the IGNOU BEd 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU BEd at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'IGNOU BEd application form 2026' link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, fill out the IGNOU BEd application form, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for IGNOU BEd 2026

IGNOU BEd 2026: Registration fees

The IGNOU 2026 registration cost for the BEd program is Rs 1,000 for all applicants. The application fee can be paid with a credit or debit card, or by internet banking.

About the IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is India’s largest open university, offering distance and online education across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes. Established in 1985, it provides flexible learning through regional centres nationwide, making higher education accessible to millions of students in India and abroad.