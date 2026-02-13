 India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
India Post will close GDS Recruitment 2026 applications on February 14 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A total of 28,686 vacancies for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak will be filled. Candidates must have passed Class 10 and be aged 18–40 years. Selection will be based on a Class 10 merit list, with no written exam. Payment closes February 16.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Registration | indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 is going to end tomorrow, February 14, 2026, by the Department of Posts. Interested applicants can apply on the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 28,686 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across various postal circles. The positions include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Start of application process: January 31, 2026

2. Last date to apply: February 14, 2026

3. Last date to make the payment: February 16, 2026

4. Correction window: February 18 to 19, 2026

article-image

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form for this recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, finish the registration process with basic details.

Step 3: Next, fill out the online application form, upload the needed documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for this recruitment are:

1. Aspirants should have completed Class 10 from a recognised board, with Mathematics and English as obligatory or elective courses. They should have studied the local language of the relevant postal circle at least until Class 10.

2. The minimum age is 18 years, while the maximum age is 40 years. Age relaxation will be granted to reserved category applicants in accordance with government guidelines.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Selection process

There will be no written exam. A system-generated merit list based on Class 10 results will be used to make the final selection. Those selected will be contacted for document verification.

