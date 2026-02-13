Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Explore Digital Music Production At Alop Studio In Rasayani

Students from St. Joseph’s High School gain hands-on experience in professional music production during their educational visit to a digital recording studio in Rasayani | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 13: A group of 35 students from St. Joseph’s High School, New Panvel (State Board), visited Alop Studio in Rasayani on January 30 as part of an educational tour focused on digital music production. The visit provided hands-on exposure to professional recording techniques and studio operations.

Hands-on learning experience

The session was conducted by music producer Mr Kaushal Gaikwad, who introduced students to the fundamentals of music production, studio equipment, digital audio workstations, microphones and sound recording processes used in the industry.

He explained the complete workflow of digital music production — from recording and mixing to mastering — through detailed explanations and live demonstrations.

Students were shown how raw audio is refined into a polished final track, gaining practical insight into acoustics, sound quality and the technical precision required in professional studios. The interactive session allowed students to ask questions and understand the real-time functioning of a digital studio setup.

Guided educational initiative

The visit was organised under the guidance of In-charge Teacher Paul Nadar, who accompanied the students. The initiative aimed to provide practical exposure and create awareness about career opportunities in music production and sound engineering.

Also Watch:

School authorities stated that the studio visit was both informative and inspiring, significantly enhancing students’ understanding of digital music production in a professional environment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/