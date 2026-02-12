Navi Mumbai News: Students Participate Enthusiastically In ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ Commemoration Activities Across City

Students across Navi Mumbai take part in rallies and cultural programmes honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s legacy | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 12: Students across Navi Mumbai are actively participating in a series of awareness and cultural activities organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, revered as ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ for his supreme sacrifice in defence of humanity and freedom of faith.

As part of the state government’s initiative, a major commemorative programme will be held on February 28 and March 1 at Owe Ground, Sector 29, Kharghar.

In the run-up to the event, NMMC has launched multiple educational and awareness activities in schools and colleges from February 9 onwards, under the guidance of Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat and Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

Rallies, competitions and screenings organised

The initiatives include morning rallies, screening of documentaries, devotional music sessions, essay and poster-making competitions, aimed at familiarising students with the life, sacrifice and ideals of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and instilling values of courage, humanity and social harmony among the younger generation.

Devotional songs by noted singer Satinder Sartaaj, based on the life and teachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, are being played in schools, while documentaries depicting his life and martyrdom are being screened for students.

Citizens have also been encouraged to visit a dedicated website to learn more about his life and legacy.

Several schools, including those in Vashi, Nerul, Shiravane and Koparkhairane, have organised morning rallies carrying placards and raising slogans such as “Guru ki Shahadat Yaad Karo – Manavta ki Raah Dharo” to spread awareness among the public. Essay and poster-making competitions have also been conducted as part of the programme.

Cleanliness drives and health camps

According to NMMC officials, these activities will continue across all schools and colleges in the municipal area till February 27. In parallel, the Solid Waste Management Department has initiated special cleanliness drives across the city, while the Health Department has begun organising 124 health camps as part of the broader commemoration efforts.

