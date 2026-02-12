Navi Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Corporator Poonam Mithun Patil Objects To NMMC Meeting Over Alleged Procedural Violations

Shiv Sena corporator Poonam Mithun Patil files a formal objection alleging rule violations ahead of the NMMC general body meeting | Instagram

Navi Mumbai, Feb 12: Shiv Sena corporator from Ward No. 27B, Poonam Mithun Patil, has submitted a formal objection application to the Municipal Commissioner, the Secretary and the Mayor, alleging that the general body meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation scheduled for February 20, 2026, has been convened without following the prescribed statutory procedure.

Alleged violation of statutory provisions

In her application, Patil has referred to Sections 43 and 44 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, stating that it is mandatory for all municipal business to be conducted strictly in accordance with the rules laid down in the Act.

She has also emphasised that corporators have a statutory right to raise questions and that adequate and reasonable opportunity must be provided to submit questions and resolutions prior to a general body meeting.

According to the objection application, no proposals or resolutions have been invited from Opposition corporators in connection with the February 20 meeting.

Furthermore, no prior intimation has been given regarding the submission of questions, and no advance letter or circular has been issued by the Secretary’s Department. Patil has stated that this is not merely an administrative lapse but a clear violation of the provisions of the Act.

Demand for notice or postponement

“The effective exercise of statutory rights by corporators is a fundamental expectation of a democratic system. Failure to follow the necessary procedures may cast doubt on the validity of the proceedings of the meeting,” the application states.

In this context, Patil has demanded that immediate advance notice be issued to invite questions and resolutions from corporators before the general body meeting. Failing this, she has sought postponement of the meeting or cancellation of any proceedings carried out in violation of the rules.

Meanwhile, Patil’s stand has drawn attention to whether the February 20 meeting will be held as scheduled or if changes will be made to the timetable.

