Mumbai District Annual Plan 2026–27 Gets ₹813 Crore Approval

Mumbai: The District Planning Committee on Wednesday approved a draft outlay of Rs813.35 crore for Mumbai City district under the 2026–27 District Annual Plan, with Deputy Chief Minister and guardian minister Eknath Shinde directing officials to ensure timely and high-quality execution of works and 100% utilisation of funds.

The allocation includes Rs785.35 crore under the general plan, Rs28 crore for the Scheduled Caste sub-plan and Rs72,000 for schemes outside the tribal sub-plan area. Chairing the meeting at the World Trade Centre, Shinde warned that strict action would be taken against officials who fail to complete approved works within stipulated timelines.

Reviewing the 2025–26 plan, officials said administrative approval had been granted Rs406.42 crore under the general plan and Rs21.04 crore under the SC sub-plan. Of this, Rs274.14 crore and Rs12.6 crore respectively had been released, while Rs131.16 crore has been spent so far. The committee cleared the necessary reallocation of funds to ensure full utilisation of the sanctioned budget.

Emphasising Mumbai’s global stature, Shinde said development works must reflect the city’s international importance and be executed through coordinated teamwork. He directed authorities to provide clean drinking water and toilet facilities in gardens, introduce mobile toilets in markets – especially for women – identify land for permanent dog shelters, remove unauthorised stalls from high-traffic areas and keep footpaths encroachment-free.

He also called for expansion of coverage under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, verification of documents in cases of suspected illegal immigration, coordinated measures to prevent accidents, beautification of the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park and steps to curb pollution. International-standard gardens at the Coastal Road and Mahalaxmi Racecourse will be connected by a subway, while housing for mill workers is underway.

Of the 2026–27 outlay, Rs598.38 crore has been earmarked for core sectors, Rs176.97 crore for non-core sectors and Rs10 crore for innovative schemes, with focus on health, education, women’s empowerment, skill development, solar energy and fisheries.

The meeting was attended by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with the legislators from the City District.

