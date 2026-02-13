 Maharashtra Approves ₹106 Crore Scheme For Sugarcane Workers
Maharashtra Approves ₹106 Crore Scheme For Sugarcane Workers

The Maharashtra government approved a Rs106 crore scheme to provide foodgrain kits and utensil sets to sugarcane workers. About 1 lakh workers will receive 7-kg food kits, while utensil sets will cover another 1 lakh beneficiaries. Funds will be shared equally between the state and sugar factories, with Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv among top districts.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Sugarcane field | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: After construction workers, those involved in cutting, pruning and transporting sugarcane will now receive foodgrain kits and utensil sets from state government undertakings. On Thursday, the state government approved a Rs106 crore proposal by the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Board for the scheme.

Of the total amount, Rs6 crore will be spent on the distribution of foodgrain kits, while Rs100 crore will be allocated for the distribution of utensils. The foodgrain kit comprises 2 kg sugar, 1 litre edible oil, 1 kg chickpeas, 1 kg maida, 1 kg sooji and 1 kg rice flakes.

The 7-kg kit will cost Rs610 and will be distributed to approximately one lakh beneficiaries, though it is estimated that over 12 lakh workers are engaged in sugarcane cutting, of whom 8-8.5 lakh work in Maharashtra alone.

The highest number of beneficiaries for the foodgrain kits – 22,000 – will be from Beed district, followed by Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 11,250 each, besides seven other districts.

article-image

Sets of utensils will also be distributed to one lakh beneficiaries. Each set comprises 17 items, including four plates, eight bowls, four glasses and other cooking utensils. A government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday did not specify the cost per set. However, the distribution will cover 25,000 beneficiaries from Beed, followed by Jalgaon (13,400), Nashik (11,400), Dharashiv (10,100) and six other districts.

Funds required for the foodgrain kits and utensils will be drawn from grants received from sugar factories and the state government on a 50:50 sharing basis.

