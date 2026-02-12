Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra

Widespread tractor adoption at sugarcane factories across Maharashtra eases animal suffering while boosting transport efficiency | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: Just in time for Maha Shivratri, over 1 lakh bulls in rural Maharashtra have now been spared from the gruelling task of hauling heavy sugarcane carts in the last 25 years, marking a significant milestone for kinder and more efficient agricultural practices.

Sangli-based animal welfare organisation, Animal Rahat, has been working since 2011 to replace bullock-driven carts with mechanised alternatives through its ‘sugar factory mechanisation project’. It has influenced the deployment of over 18,850 tractors and 270 harvesters at 26 sugarcane factories in Maharashtra.

According to the organisation, the tractors have replaced multiple bulls and have given former bull-owning families valuable time to explore other income opportunities during the lean season, thus improving the lives of animals and humans alike.

According to Animal Rahat, a bull cart owner saves an estimated 20% of their time by switching to a tractor and improves their health and the well-being of their family.

Project introduces over 18,000 tractors

The organisation claimed that under its project, it has introduced 13,063 mini tractors and 5,788 large tractors, sparing over 1 lakh bulls from hauling sugarcane. This success has allowed many bulls to retire entirely and live out the rest of their days in peace. While a pair of bulls pulled 4 tonnes of sugarcane, a mini tractor replaced them by transporting 8.5 tonnes, whereas a large tractor transports over 18 tonnes at a time.

Animal Rahat’s chief operating officer, Dr Naresh Upreti, said, “Bulls are thinking, feeling beings, not equipment, and mechanising the sugarcane transport process is a win-win that helps spare these animals from back-breaking labour while improving efficiency. Animal Rahat will continue to help modernise sugarcane producers and is calling on leading brands and companies to commit to keeping forced animal labour out of their supply chains.”

Push for animal-free sugar supply chains

In addition to mechanisation, Animal Rahat has improved conditions for bulls still used in the industry for hauling sugarcane by enforcing load limits, installing rubber mats at weigh stations, and introducing sand beds for hoof care to reduce injuries and ease discomfort.

Animal Rahat is helping factories in Maharashtra transition towards animal-free operations, with a long-term vision to relieve the remaining 2 lakh bulls still enduring these harsh conditions.

Animal Rahat points out that corporate buyers of sugar from Maharashtra, including those using local partners, can help expedite change by requiring sugar sourcing from mechanised suppliers.

Dr Upreti added that bulls are highly social animals who forge deep bonds with other bulls and cows and can become stressed when separated from them.

“Yet in the sugar industry, bulls endure excruciating conditions, pulling overloaded carts under the blazing hot sun with minimal rest, food, or water. The bulls are often forced to carry up to double the legal weight and are subjected to cruel methods of control using multiple nose ropes and sharp yoke spikes, resulting in frequent injuries,” he said.

Moreover, Animal Rahat’s staff of veterinarians, veterinary assistants, animal caretakers, and community educators administer veterinary services to animals in need, rescue animals in danger, raise community awareness of practices that prevent cruelty to animals, and provide lifelong care to abandoned and retired animals in its sanctuaries.

