 Mumbai Animal Cruelty Case: Kandivali Society Security Guard Allegedly Kills Cat By Throwing It From Seventh Floor, Police Refuse To Register FIR | VIDEO
A community cat was allegedly killed after a security guard threw it from the seventh floor of a Kandivali housing society. Feeders claim CCTV footage shows the act, but police have not registered an FIR citing lack of a post-mortem report, sparking public outrage.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Community cat allegedly killed after being thrown from the seventh floor of a Kandivali housing society, triggering outrage among residents and animal lovers | Instagram

Mumbai, Jan 31: A community cat was allegedly killed by a housing society’s security guard by throwing it from the seventh floor of the building. Local feeders alleged that the police denied booking an offence in the case even after having CCTV footage of the guard taking the cat inside a refuge flat and the cat falling to the ground.

Cat found missing, later discovered dead

According to the feeders of Spring Grove Towers in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali (E), a community cat went missing on Monday. When the feeders noticed that the cat was nowhere to be found, they started looking for it in every corner of the society.

However, they were informed by the society’s facility management staff on Friday that it was found dead in a corner and was buried by the housekeeping staff.

CCTV footage reveals incident

When the feeders checked the CCTV footage, they found that the cat was on the seventh floor when a security guard picked it up and went inside a refuge flat.

Another footage showed the cat falling to the ground after five seconds of being taken inside the refuge flat and then limping towards a corner of the building, where it ultimately breathed its last.

Feeders question guard’s actions

One of the feeders, Pranav Singh, said, “The cat used to come to my flat on the sixth floor, but I guess it might have mistakenly gone to the seventh floor and entered a flat which is in my flat’s direction. Whenever it gets lost, the standard practice in the society is that the security officials make sure that the cat is sent back to the parking area on the ground floor.”

Police decline FIR, say evidence insufficient

The CCTV footage has now gone viral on social media, with people demanding that the security guard be penalised for his cruel action. However, the police did not register an FIR in the case as the feeders could not find the cat’s body. They alleged that the body was thrown into a nearby nullah instead of being buried in the society’s compound.

“We provided CCTV footage to the police with timestamps that show that the cat fell just five seconds after being taken inside the refuge flat by the guard. However, the police say that the evidence is not enough to lodge an FIR since we do not have its post-mortem report,” Singh said.

