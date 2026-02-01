Mumbai Redevelopment Dispute Turns Violent: Builder, Associates Booked For Assaulting 65-Year-Old Man In Bhandup

Mumbai police register case after a senior citizen was allegedly assaulted over a redevelopment dispute in Bhandup | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: In a shocking incident stemming from a dispute over the redevelopment of a residential building, a 65-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death by a builder and his two associates in Bhandup on January 29. The Bhandup police have registered a case against builder Vinod Sharma and his aides, identified as Narendra Kataria and a man named Abdul.

Complainant details and property background

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ramesh Prakash Mohan (65), resides with his family at Swastik Park, Village Road, Bhandup West. Mohan owns Flat No. 13 in Badal Co-operative Housing Society at Anand Nagar, Village Road, Bhandup West. The society comprises 16 flats, and Mohan’s flat is ancestral property.

Redevelopment proposal sparks dispute

As the building is over 45 years old, the society members had unanimously decided to undertake redevelopment. The society is headed by chairperson Usha Sharma, along with secretary Shila Nair, treasurer Jayesh Aanchan and two committee members, who allegedly, on their own, submitted the building’s redevelopment proposal to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in 2022 in favour of Sharma Construction Company.

Police said Mohan, as a society member, raised objections and insisted that the redevelopment be carried out strictly in accordance with government rules. This led to repeated disputes with Vinod Sharma, the owner of Sharma Construction Company, who allegedly threatened Mohan for interfering in the project.

Court order and alleged pressure tactics

Mohan later filed a civil suit in the City Civil Court on October 7, 2023, opposing the redevelopment. On December 23, 2025, the court allegedly passed an order restraining any demolition or construction work at the site.

Despite this, the FIR states that the developer allegedly disconnected electricity and water supply to the building and pressured residents to vacate their flats.

Mohan and four other society members have refused to vacate the premises. Police noted that Mohan has not signed any development agreement.

Incident preceding the assault

On the night of January 28, 2026, the builder allegedly sent men to the building to remove water pipelines. A resident of the building, Mahi Raza, alerted the police by dialling the emergency helpline number 100, after which the men fled the spot after police arrived.

Alleged assault at complainant’s residence

On January 29, at around noon, Mohan visited the Badal building after learning that some work might be underway. Finding no activity, he returned to his residence, where Vinod Sharma allegedly arrived along with Kataria and Abdul.

The trio allegedly abused Mohan and attacked him with kicks and punches. Sharma allegedly struck him on the head with a wooden stick, causing him to collapse. Even after he fell, the assault allegedly continued.

As local residents attempted to intervene, Sharma allegedly instructed Abdul to bring items from their vehicle, threatening to kill Mohan and claiming he would manage the police. The accused then fled the spot in their vehicle.

Victim hospitalised; case registered

Despite sustaining a head injury and bleeding, Mohan went to the Bhandup police station to lodge a complaint. Police subsequently took him to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund for primary treatment, after which he was admitted to Aastha Hospital in Mulund for further medical care.

The Bhandup police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are carrying out further investigation.

