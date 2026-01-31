Mumbai Crime: 2 Zaveri Bazaar Gold Artisans Flee With Jewellery Worth ₹98.07 Lakh; Case Registered

Mumbai police probe Zaveri Bazaar theft after two gold artisans allegedly fled with gold worth ₹98.07 lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 31: In a major breach of trust, two gold artisans working at a jewellery workshop in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar allegedly fled with gold worth Rs 98.07 lakh that was entrusted to them for making ornaments. The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and are conducting further investigations.

Complaint filed by workshop owner

According to the FIR, the complainant, Anup Jaykrishna Karmakar (53), a resident of Chakradhar Nagar in Nalasopara West, is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. He owns a workshop located on S.K. Meman Street in Zaveri Bazaar, where 11 artisans are employed.

The accused, identified as Sunirmal Ghorai and Bikram Maity, residents of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal, had been working at the workshop for the past seven years.

Gold entrusted for jewellery making

Police said that while the two artisans were earlier staying outside, they had been residing inside the workshop premises since October 2025. As of November 20, 2025, finished jewellery made from 626.100 grams of pure gold given to them was pending delivery. In addition, more pure gold was handed over to them by December 1 for further jewellery making.

In total, gold weighing 763.210 grams and valued at approximately Rs 98.07 lakh was in the possession of the two artisans.

Both accused go missing

On December 3, 2025, at around 11.45 pm, Bikram Maity left the workshop and did not return. The next morning, on December 4, at about 8.50 am, Sunirmal Ghorai also left the premises and went missing. Both their mobile phones were later found switched off.

CCTV footage raises suspicion

Suspicion arose when Karmakar reviewed CCTV footage from the workshop. The footage allegedly shows the two accused interacting with a helper, Sheikh Sultan Sheikh Sabed Ali (18), in a manner indicating an attempt to avoid the theft being captured on camera, after which Maity was seen leaving the workshop.

Helper allegedly threatened

On being questioned, the helper allegedly stated that Ghorai and Maity had taken the gold and had physically assaulted him, threatening to kill him if he revealed the incident to anyone.

Police launch search

Following the incident, Karmakar lodged a complaint at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and police teams are working to trace the absconding accused and recover the stolen gold.

