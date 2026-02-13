Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case

Two Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Cruelty Case | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 12: Two stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Nere village of Panvel taluka on February 6 and 7, prompting the Panvel Taluka Police to register a case against unidentified persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police have launched a probe and assured strict action against those responsible.

Carcasses found near local store

The shocking incident came to light after the carcasses of two stray dogs were found near Krishna Kirana Store in Nere village at around 10 am on both days.

Locals suspect that some unidentified person deliberately fed the dogs poisonous substances, leading to their deaths. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with animal lovers strongly condemning the act.

Case registered under animal cruelty law

Anuradha Pasi (36), a resident of Nere, approached the Panvel Taluka Police Station and lodged a formal complaint after witnessing the condition of the animals.

Taking serious note of the matter, police registered an offence under Section 11(1)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against unknown persons.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused and further investigation is in progress. “We are looking into the CCTV footage to find the accused,” a police officer said.

