 Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case

Two stray dogs were found poisoned to death in Nere village of Panvel, prompting the Panvel Taluka Police Station to register a case against unidentified persons under animal cruelty laws, with CCTV footage being examined to trace the culprits.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Two Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Cruelty Case | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 12: Two stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Nere village of Panvel taluka on February 6 and 7, prompting the Panvel Taluka Police to register a case against unidentified persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police have launched a probe and assured strict action against those responsible.

Carcasses found near local store

The shocking incident came to light after the carcasses of two stray dogs were found near Krishna Kirana Store in Nere village at around 10 am on both days.

Locals suspect that some unidentified person deliberately fed the dogs poisonous substances, leading to their deaths. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with animal lovers strongly condemning the act.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For Demolition Action In Bandra
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty Case
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol Help Sought
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour In Maharashtra

Case registered under animal cruelty law

Anuradha Pasi (36), a resident of Nere, approached the Panvel Taluka Police Station and lodged a formal complaint after witnessing the condition of the animals.

Taking serious note of the matter, police registered an offence under Section 11(1)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, against unknown persons.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava...
article-image

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused and further investigation is in progress. “We are looking into the CCTV footage to find the accused,” a police officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For...
Mumbai News: ACB Books BMC Junior Engineer, Mukadam For Allegedly Demanding ₹2 Lakh Bribe For...
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty...
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Panvel Village, Police Register Animal Cruelty...
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol...
Harry Boxer Suspected In Threat Voice Note To Ranveer Singh; Crime Branch Traces Voice, Interpol...
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour...
Tractors Replace Toil: Over 18,000 Machines Spare 1 Lakh Bulls From Back-Breaking Sugarcane Labour...
Massive Fire At Mumbai Naval Dockyard Doused, No Injuries | VIDEO
Massive Fire At Mumbai Naval Dockyard Doused, No Injuries | VIDEO