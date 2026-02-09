Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava Township

Viral Video Shows 7 Year Old Attacked By Dogs In Dombivali |

Mumbai: A tense incident unfolded at a residential complex in the upscale Palava township of Dombivli after a seven-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs while on her way to school. The incident was captured on the nearest CCTV. The child was saved due to the swift action of a security guard, but the episode has triggered concern and anger among residents.

𝟕-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐝𝐨𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢, 𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫



A seven-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked by a pack of 10–15 stray dogs in a residential society.#Straydog #mumbai pic.twitter.com/pQOf2thuBK — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) February 9, 2026

The seven-year-old girl had stepped out of her building as part of her usual morning routine to catch her school transport. In the video shared by My Vadodra on X, the seven-year-old is seen walking through the premises, after which a group of four to five stray dogs, that had been loitering inside the society compound, suddenly approached her. Within seconds, the dogs turned aggressive and began chasing the child.

Startled and terrified, the girl tried to run away, but her movement appeared to excite the dogs further. As they closed in, the frightened child began screaming for help, drawing the attention of people nearby.

A security guard stationed at the premises immediately rushed towards the scene after hearing the cries. Armed with a stick, he confronted the dogs and chased them away before they could seriously injure the child. His timely intervention is being credited with preventing what could have turned into a far more serious tragedy.

While the girl escaped without major physical injuries, society members said she was left deeply shaken by the incident and is currently under emotional stress.

The episode has sparked outrage among residents, said NDTV Marathi, who questioned how stray dogs were able to roam freely within a gated, high-end township. Many have urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to take immediate action to address the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.

