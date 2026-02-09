 Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava Township
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava Township

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava Township

A seven-year-old girl was chased by a pack of stray dogs inside Palava township in Dombivli while heading to school. The child was saved after a security guard rushed in and scared the dogs away. Though unhurt physically, she was left traumatised. The incident sparked outrage among residents, who demanded immediate action from the civic authorities.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video Shows 7 Year Old Attacked By Dogs In Dombivali |

Mumbai: A tense incident unfolded at a residential complex in the upscale Palava township of Dombivli after a seven-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs while on her way to school. The incident was captured on the nearest CCTV. The child was saved due to the swift action of a security guard, but the episode has triggered concern and anger among residents.

The seven-year-old girl had stepped out of her building as part of her usual morning routine to catch her school transport. In the video shared by My Vadodra on X, the seven-year-old is seen walking through the premises, after which a group of four to five stray dogs, that had been loitering inside the society compound, suddenly approached her. Within seconds, the dogs turned aggressive and began chasing the child.

Startled and terrified, the girl tried to run away, but her movement appeared to excite the dogs further. As they closed in, the frightened child began screaming for help, drawing the attention of people nearby.

A security guard stationed at the premises immediately rushed towards the scene after hearing the cries. Armed with a stick, he confronted the dogs and chased them away before they could seriously injure the child. His timely intervention is being credited with preventing what could have turned into a far more serious tragedy.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Tragedy: High-Speed KTM Bike Crashes Into Car On Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, Senior JJ Hospital Doctor Escapes Unhurt
Bhiwandi Tragedy: High-Speed KTM Bike Crashes Into Car On Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, Senior JJ Hospital Doctor Escapes Unhurt
'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of His Meeting With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of His Meeting With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Valentine's Day 2026: How To Propose Filmi Style Like Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur; Their Romantic Gesture Stole The Spotlight At KGAF
Valentine's Day 2026: How To Propose Filmi Style Like Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur; Their Romantic Gesture Stole The Spotlight At KGAF
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch

While the girl escaped without major physical injuries, society members said she was left deeply shaken by the incident and is currently under emotional stress.

Read Also
Mumbai Leopard Attack Caught On CCTV: Big Cat Enters Mulund Society, Drags Away Stray Dog Triggering...
article-image

The episode has sparked outrage among residents, said NDTV Marathi, who questioned how stray dogs were able to roam freely within a gated, high-end township. Many have urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to take immediate action to address the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Tragedy: High-Speed KTM Bike Crashes Into Car On Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover,...
Bhiwandi Tragedy: High-Speed KTM Bike Crashes Into Car On Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover,...
'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of...
'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of...
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026...
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026...
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava...
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava...
Thane Municipal Corporation Trains Women SHGs In Scientific Waste Management And Microgreens For...
Thane Municipal Corporation Trains Women SHGs In Scientific Waste Management And Microgreens For...