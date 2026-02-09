 Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X

Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X

Railway Protection Force Mumbai Division demolished an illegal structure on railway land outside Tilak Nagar Railway Station after a commuter flagged the issue on X, coordinating with engineering teams to secure the area and prevent further encroachment.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Railway officials remove a small illegal structure from railway land near Tilak Nagar station to prevent further encroachment | Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai, Feb 09: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mumbai division, has demolished an encroachment that had appeared on railway land outside Tilak Nagar station on the Mumbai suburban railway’s Harbour line, following a message from a commuter on the micro-blogging site X.

Complaint flagged on social media

After the message — which was also addressed to the Railway Ministry and Central Railway’s Mumbai division — the railways forwarded the complaint to the RPF.

Encroached site secured

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X
Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X
South Asia's First Integrated Resort Cinnamon Life In Colombo Adopts UPI For Indian Travelers
South Asia's First Integrated Resort Cinnamon Life In Colombo Adopts UPI For Indian Travelers
Pakistan Takes U-Turn On Boycott, To Play Against India At ICC T20 WC26 As Per Schedule After Sri Lanka President Requests PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Takes U-Turn On Boycott, To Play Against India At ICC T20 WC26 As Per Schedule After Sri Lanka President Requests PM Shehbaz Sharif
Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Hoax Threat
Punjab And Haryana High Court Evacuated After Hoax Threat

In its reply, the RPF Mumbai division stated that the encroached site has since been cleared, covered and secured. The RPF added that it has coordinated with the engineering department to prevent further encroachment.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Tragedy Averted: RPF Head Constable’s Swift Action Saves 60-Year-Old Cancer Patient From...
article-image

Fears of phased encroachment

The encroachment, which took the form of a small structure, had appeared last week. There were concerns that the entire plot, which contains several young trees, would be encroached upon in stages.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X
Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X
'Maharashtra To Fill 70,000 Government Posts In Large-Scale Transparent Recruitment Drive': CM...
'Maharashtra To Fill 70,000 Government Posts In Large-Scale Transparent Recruitment Drive': CM...
Mahayuti Extends Grip To Rural Maharashtra, BJP Emerges As Largest Party In Local Body Elections
Mahayuti Extends Grip To Rural Maharashtra, BJP Emerges As Largest Party In Local Body Elections
Mumbai News: One Dead, One Injured In Vile Parle High-Rise Fire; Suspected Cause Is Oil Lamp...
Mumbai News: One Dead, One Injured In Vile Parle High-Rise Fire; Suspected Cause Is Oil Lamp...
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Witness Multiple Organ Donations In A Day, Giving New Life To Many
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Witness Multiple Organ Donations In A Day, Giving New Life To Many