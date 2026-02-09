Mumbai News: RPF Clears Encroachment Outside Tilak Nagar Station After Commuter Flags Issue On X

Railway officials remove a small illegal structure from railway land near Tilak Nagar station to prevent further encroachment | Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai, Feb 09: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mumbai division, has demolished an encroachment that had appeared on railway land outside Tilak Nagar station on the Mumbai suburban railway’s Harbour line, following a message from a commuter on the micro-blogging site X.

Complaint flagged on social media

After the message — which was also addressed to the Railway Ministry and Central Railway’s Mumbai division — the railways forwarded the complaint to the RPF.

Encroached site secured

In its reply, the RPF Mumbai division stated that the encroached site has since been cleared, covered and secured. The RPF added that it has coordinated with the engineering department to prevent further encroachment.

Fears of phased encroachment

The encroachment, which took the form of a small structure, had appeared last week. There were concerns that the entire plot, which contains several young trees, would be encroached upon in stages.

