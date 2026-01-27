Thane Tragedy Averted: RPF Head Constable’s Swift Action Saves 60-Year-Old Cancer Patient From Moving Rajdhani Express At Kalyan Station | VIDEO

Thane tragedy averted as an RPF head constable rescues a 60-year-old cancer patient from a moving Rajdhani Express at Kalyan station | File Photo (Representational Image)

Kalyan, Jan 27: A major tragedy was averted at Kalyan railway station after the timely intervention of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable saved the life of a 60-year-old cancer patient who slipped while alighting from a moving Rajdhani Express. The dramatic rescue, which took place on platforms 4 and 5, was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras.

Incident during halt at Kalyan

The incident occurred when Rajendra Shukla, a resident of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was travelling with his wife and son to Thane for cancer treatment at a private hospital.

The family was onboard the Rajdhani Express and disembarked at Kalyan station. After getting down, Shukla realised that some luggage had been left inside the AC coach and hurried back to retrieve it.

In the meantime, the Rajdhani Express began to move. While attempting to get off the train in haste, Shukla lost his balance and slipped, getting stuck between the coach and the platform. Clinging desperately to the footboard, the elderly passenger found himself in a life-threatening situation as the train gathered speed.

RPF constable’s quick action

On noticing the incident, RPF Head Constable Sharad Gharte, who was on duty at the platform, immediately rushed towards the moving train and managed to pull Shukla to safety within seconds. His presence of mind, courage and quick reflexes prevented what could have been a fatal accident.

Commendation and reward announced

Following the incident, P.R. Meena, Inspector-in-Charge of Kalyan RPF, commended Head Constable Gharte for his bravery and dedication to duty.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF Mumbai Division, Rishi Shukla, has also announced that Gharte will be formally honoured for his exemplary service.

As a mark of appreciation, the Kalyan RPF station will felicitate Head Constable Sharad Gharte with a cash reward of ₹1,001 on Republic Day. The incident has once again highlighted the crucial role played by alert railway security personnel in ensuring passenger safety across the suburban and long-distance rail network.

