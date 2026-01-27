Pune Drug Bust: 9.6 Kg Narcotic Substance Seized, Police Constable Among 4 Arrested

Pune rural police seize 9.6 kg of narcotic substance and arrest four persons, including a serving police constable, in a drug racket probe | Representational Image

Pune, Jan 27: Four persons, including a police constable, have been arrested with the seizure of 9.6 kg of a “narcotic substance” in the district, Pune Rural Police said on Tuesday.

Initial seizure leads to wider probe

The action followed the seizure of 1.5 kg of suspected drugs worth around Rs 2 crore from the possession of Shadab Shaikh (41) by Shirur police on January 17. It was yet to be ascertained whether the substance was mephedrone or alprazolam, according to officials.

More names surface during interrogation

“During Shaikh’s interrogation, the names of Dnyandeo Shinde, Rushikesh Chittar and Mahesh Gaikwad cropped up, and 9.6 kg of a narcotic substance were seized from them,” said an official, without specifying which drug it was.

Constable linked to drug supply

The probe revealed that Chittar had allegedly procured the substance from Shyamsundar Gujar, a constable attached to a police station in Ahilyanagar district.

Also Watch:

Stolen seized property sold

“Gujar had stolen it from seized property in a narcotics-related case and sold it to Chittar,” the official said.

Further investigation underway

The official added that further investigation in the case is underway.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/